Wise confirms impact from Evolve Bank breach

Global fintech and money transfer company Wise confirmed the compromise of some of its customers' data as a result of the LockBit ransomware attack against U.S. banking-as-a-service provider Evolve Bank & Trust, with which it has shared USD account information between 2020 and 2023, TechCrunch reports.

Potentially impacted information include U.S. clients' personal information, such as names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, contact details, and Employer Identification Numbers, as well as non-U.S. customers' identity document numbers, said Wise.

No information regarding the number of individuals whose data had been exposed was provided but the incident has not resulted in any compromise of any Wise systems and its operations, according to a Wise spokesperson.

Such a development comes after the impact from the breach was reported to be investigated by other Evolve partner fintech firms, including Affirm, Mercury, Marqeta, EarnIn, and Melio. Evolve disclosed that its systems had been breached due to a malicious link clicked by an employee but no customer funds were exfiltrated as a result of the incident.

