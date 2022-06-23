TechRepublic reports that only 14% of IT and security professionals reported that their organizations are in the early stages of zero trust implementation and only 17% began rolling out the security model even though 97% reported zero trust as an organizational priority. Security professionals have cited satisfaction with their existing technology and the complicated implementation process as key factors hindering zero trust adoption, a Banyan Security report showed. Zero trust implementation has also lagged due to time and cost constraints, according to researchers. "When implementing a zero-trust infrastructure, the objective is to enable your workforce to securely and easily access the resources, applications and infrastructure they need in order to do their jobs. While this objective can have unlimited implications, I recommend staying grounded on tangible business outcomes," said Banyan Security Chief Security Officer Den Jones, who added that a gradual zero trust rollout would be best to ensure success.