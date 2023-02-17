Okta reported that zero-trust solutions are being leveraged by almost one-third of its customer companies to bolster identity security practices, while security training tool implementations have risen by nearly 50% and 436% over the 12 months and during the last four years, respectively, according to SiliconAngle. More organizations have also been seeking higher-assurance security keys in multi-factor authentication systems, with a 46% and 211% year-over-year growth among Okta customers and unique users, respectively, an Okta report showed. The findings also showed that risk-based policy use in organizational networks rose by 147% during the past two years. Meanwhile, device-trust configuration deployments also increased by 21% year-over-year, the report found. "Companies arent acting as if weve returned to 2020. Instead, theyre looking to the future, doubling down on cloud-based solutions, more robust security approaches, and automation-powered efficiency to ensure safe and sustainable growth in 2023 and beyond," said Okta CEO Todd McKinnon.