FedScoop reports that the Office of Management and Budget has been considering government agencies' progress in zero-trust architecture implementation, as well as seeking evidence of agencies' long-term commitment to legacy system transformation prior to approving IT projects that should be funded by the federal government. "One of the things thats surprising and that were always looking out for is something called catastrophic success [t]here's nothing worse than building a really cool app, and then it catches fire [because it doesn't scale]. We're always thinking about these things, and the more mature an agency is in thinking about these things, the more likely we are to invest," said Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer Drew Myklegard at ATARC's Federal IT Modernization Summit. Maintaining the federal government's enterprise architecture, interoperability, and technology spending accountability among government agencies has been the primary mandate of Myklegard's office, which is within the OMB.