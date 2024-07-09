Zotac’s customer RMA data inadvertently exposed

Hong Kong-based computer hardware manufacturer Zotac had more than 20,000 data entries, including return merchandise authorization files, serial numbers, and personal details accidentally leaked after being uploaded to a publicly accessible file server, enabling the viewing of such information via Google search, Digital Trends reports.

Also included in the data breach, which was identified by Gamers Nexus, were Zotac's business-to-business transactions, financial documents, and internal communications, as well as its buyers' sensitive information, including names, addresses, and contact details. No further details regarding the incident were provided by Zotac but the firm has already modified its permissions to avoid unauthorized access, as well as updated its after-sales service procedure requiring customer form submissions via email to prevent further compromise. Such an incident has been noted to emphasize the growing importance of implementing robust data security protocols to ensure the safety of customer and partner data from increasingly prevalent breaches.