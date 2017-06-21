New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to ensure that the state's election system is secure.

Concerned about the future integrity of voting in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo called for a review of the state's election security posture.

"Recent reports of foreign hacking on the American electoral system are highly disturbing, and New York will do everything in its power to continue to secure our electoral system and protect the sanctity of our elections," Cuomo said in a statement. "In the absence of a concerted federal response, New York state is stepping up to ensure we are prepared for the serious cyber threats facing our electoral system."

After an evaluation of risk related to elections, New York's Cybersecurity Advisory Board, working in conjunction with the Office of Information Technology Services, will formulate recommendations for security measures the state should implement.