DHS employee fumbled classified Super Bowl security documents

A Department of Homeland Security staffer fumbled several classified documents in December creating a physical data breach.

The documents contained information regarding a pair of simulated anthrax attacks the DHS had run in 2017 as part of its preliminary work to help secure Super Bowl LII. The documents pointed out potential weak spots in the defenses planned ahead of the big game.

The papers were found in December by a CNN employee stuffed into an airline seat pocket along with several other sensitive DHS documents, CNN reported. The person in charge of the documents, which were to be shredded prior to being discarded, was the scientist leading the DHS BioWatch program, but the individual's name was not released.

CNN said it withheld releasing the story until after the Super Bowl and redacted any classified data from its story.