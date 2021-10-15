Legal, procurement experts question DoJ plan to sue contractors for cyber reporting failures

Although just 14,000 patients were impacted by its 2017 data breach, Diamond Institute must overhaul its cybersecurity program and pay a hefty penalty over serious security flaws found by New Jersey’s acting attorney general.
The requirements mirror regulations imposed on pipeline operators earlier this year following the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and require transportation operators to designate a cybersecurity lead to interact with government and report breaches, hacks and other cybersecurity incidents in a timely fashion.