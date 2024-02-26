New cyber standards for distributed renewable energy unveiled by trade group

CyberScoop reports that the accelerated market growth of electric distribution systems and distributed energy resources, including home solar panels, has prompted the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners to issue new voluntary cybersecurity standards. Such baseline standards, which were funded by the Department of Energy in fulfillment of the national cybersecurity strategy released by the Biden administration last year, were deemed necessary to ensure uniformity in cybersecurity requirements given that DERs are under state regulations. Officials will be proceeding to establish implementation strategies and guidelines for the renewable energy sector, which is expected to account for nearly 50% of U.S. energy sources by 2050. "Americans want to know our electricity systems are safe and cyber secure. And companies want uniform expectations when it comes to cybersecurity. The Department of Energy and NARUC have taken the first step to achieving both, with the release of these cybersecurity baselines," said Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger.