Sometimes, in effort to embrace the technological side of cybersecurity, large enterprises can lose sight of the human skills that still matter so much to building a strong security stance.

That is where professionals like Rhea Pritham Marpu, vice president for JPMorgan Chase, come in. With more than $2.8 trillion in assets, JP Morgan Chase is the largest bank in the country, and often sets the pace in many areas, including IT security, for the financial industry and other large companies too. And Marpu, though only in her early 30s, is setting the pace for JPMorgan Chase.

As a vice president in the IT security department, specifically operating as an integration specialist within the company’s enterprise workplace products new product development team, Marpu oversees the protection of data for more than 300,000 internal users at the global bank, within a zero-trust architecture. Marpu’s job has her delivering emerging technology components that balance end-user experience and risk vector mitigation efficacy across product domains, including native browser, remote hosted browser, and remote browser isolation.

Marpu and her team have managed “every step of security product implementation, from proof of concept, to rigorous testing and quality assurance, including functional and nonfunctional processes, to final integration,” according to her entry. “The products she personally vets and manages are implemented across a wide variety of use cases, from employee devices to ATMs accessed by JPMorgan Chase & Co customers every day. “

Throughout her JPMorgan Chase career, Marpu has contributed “across the security stack – session broker reverse proxy technology, workspace data analytics, workspace virtualization.”

In effort to help other women up the ladder with her, Marpu has helped lead more than 20 women through JPMorgan Chase's Take IT Forward program, a women’s career development initiative that supports development, retention and progression of women in technology.

She also represented JPMorgan Chase at the Women in Tech Texas Conference in 2022 and volunteers with the company's Year Up program, a workforce development training course that aims to kick-start the career paths of underrepresented high school graduates to bridge the opportunity gap.