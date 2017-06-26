Diane Greene, senior vice president of Google Cloud, blogged that the online behemoth will stop scanning the 1.2 billion Gmail users sometime later this year.

Google plans to stop using consumer-level Gmail content as a data source for ads personalization.

Diane Greene, senior vice president of Google Cloud, blogged that the online behemoth will stop scanning the 1.2 billion Gmail users sometime later this year. Once in place these Gmail users will enjoy this same extra level of privacy currently afforded to the three million companies that pay for Google's enterprise-level G Suite office product.

“This decision brings Gmail ads in line with how we personalize ads for other Google products. Ads shown are based on users' settings. Users can change those settings at any time, including disabling ads personalization,” Green wrote.

Google states on a privacy page that while it does use information gathered about its customers to offer a personalized ad service, it does not sell user information, such as, your name, email address, and payment information to other parties.