HBO hacked: Game of Thrones, Ballers, Room 104 content involved

HBO has been targeted by hackers who have reportedly uploaded to the web upcoming episodes of Ballers, Room 104 along with some written material allegedly from next week's Game of Thrones with a promise to release more shortly.

Entertainment Weekly reported that hackers claimed to have taken 1.5TB of data from HBO, which is owned by Time Warner. HBO Chairman and CEO Richard Plepler confirmed to workers in an email that an intrusion had taken place, but he did not give any details as to what might content have been compromised.

Hollywood studios have been in the hacker's cross hairs this year with Netflix having the entire fifth season of Orange is the New Black stolen and released in May.