Instagram so far has scooped up 280 domains.

To thwart hackers who created Doxagram, a searchable website that houses and sells information stolen from six million Instagram users, many of them celebrities, Instagram and Facebook began buying up Doxagram domains.

But the move likely won't boot the hackers offline as the companies hope, the Daily Beast reported, saying that the hackers had already taken up residence on the dark web, where they're continuing to charge $10 per search.

Doxagram had already been kicked off .com and .ws, the report said, citing a source associated with the hackers as claiming, “Apparently Facebook complained about us selling ‘stolen' information.”

It appears that Instagram so far has scooped up 280 domains.