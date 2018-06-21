intel

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich stepped down from his role today after it became known that he had a past consensual relationship with another Intel employee, violating the company's code of conduct and non-fraternization policy.

Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan will serve as interim CEO.

This is not Krzanich's first controversy this year. In January it was revealed he sold $39 million worth of Intel stock on Nov. 29, 2017, many months after the June 1 revelation that the company's family of processors were susceptible to the Spectre/Meltdown vulnerabilities, but before the flaws became publicly known on Jan. 5, 2018.

Executives at Equifax, which suffered a massive breach that exposed 145.5 million consumer records in 2017, were also accused of dumping their stock in the days leading up to the breach being made public.