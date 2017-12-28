Jailed Russian says he left poison pill in Kremlin-directed DNC hack

A imprisoned Russian who claimed the Kremlin ordered him to hack the Democratic National Committee (DNC) computers now says he has the evidence to prove it, asserting that he left behind a “poison pill” in case Russian intelligence betrayed him.





Konstantin Kozlovsky, who's jailed for his part in a caper that used the Lurk virus to steal more than $50 million from bank accounts in Russia, told the country's RAIN television network that Russian intelligence agency FSB was behind the DNC hacking effort.





After was arrested for the banking heist, Kozlovsky confessed to the DNC hack, in December posting a transcript of his confession in court along with an audio recording.





The self-professed hacker claims to have left a data signature in the DNC hack that included his passport number and his visa number from a trip to St. Martin.





Kozlovsky has also confessed to hacking into a probe of the missile downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 near the Russian/Ukrainian border.