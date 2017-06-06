Michael Moore launched the TrumpiLeaks site for whistleblowers.

Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore today launched TrumpiLeaks, a website for whistleblowers to share information on President Donald Trump and members of his team.

“Patriotic Americans in government, law enforcement or the private sector with knowledge of crimes, breaches of public trust and misconduct committed by Donald J. Trump and his associates are needed to blow the whistle in the name of protecting the United States of America from tyranny,” Moore said in a Huffington Post blog.

While noting that “no form of digital communication is 100 percent secure,” Moore said the tools used on the site “provide the most secure technology possible to protect” a whistleblower's anonymity.

The White House has felt the weight of a barrage of leaks over the past few months. At a March House Intelligence Committee hearing, Republicans on the panel implied that former FBI Director James Comey was soft on leakers who had fed the press a steady of sensitive, even classified, information about the activities and machinations of Trump operatives.