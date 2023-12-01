Securing APIs for dummies

Application programming interfaces (APIs) have become the default connectivity and data exchange method of modern application environments. However, the tremendous API growth in number and data volume, as well as the increased sophistication of API functionality, can overwhelm enterprise application security teams. As a result, there are significant gaps in API observability and the application of API-specific security controls.

With that in mind, securing APIs is paramount to securely operating in our digital-first world. As your organization’s use of APIs expands, your attack surface expands with it, creating new security challenges — and opportunities for attackers. This guide will help you improve your organization’s API security posture.

Introduction

Application programming interfaces (APIs) are the backbone of today’s app-driven world, establishing key conduits for working both inside the enterprise and with partners and customers. Simply put, APIs connect the world, from revenue-generating customer experiences to cost-saving backend integrations and everything in between.

However, the API attack surface is rapidly growing, and threat actors are increasingly targeting these critical byways. Securing APIs has become a top priority for security and risk professionals everywhere, as leading industry analysts predict that more than half of all data theft incidents will be attributed to insecure APIs by 2025, and 78 percent of enterprises have suffered an API security incident in the past 12 months according to survey findings in The API Security Disconnect – API Security Trends in 2023.

Click here to download the guide.