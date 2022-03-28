Attack flows across the cybersecurity landscape   

BrandView

It’s common knowledge in the cybersecurity industry that attackers are evolving, and their attacks are becoming more sophisticated. As a result, the harm and cost to targeted victims and organizations are also steadily increasing.



This situation demands a smart and innovative response from security practitioners because no organization can defend against every threat. Trying to protect against all the adversarial TTPs (tactics, techniques, and procedures) threat actors deploy would be extraordinarily costly and difficult to maintain for most enterprises. Perhaps the greatest challenge is scale.



It's a problem MITRE and FortiGuard Labs has been working together to address, and in this SC InFocus webcast, we learn more about their collaboration from Ingrid Skoog, assistant director of R&D at MITRE Engenuity’s Center for Threat-Informed Defense, and Derek Manky, chief security strategist & VP of global threat intelligence at Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs.