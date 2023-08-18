In today's mobile-first world, where Android and iOS apps are crucial for customer engagement, companies often overlook the vulnerability of their applications. This poses a growing risk to the enterprise. While business cybersecurity measures are robust, hackers exploit the app path to circumvent server-side security.

Verimatrix CEO Asaf Ashkenazi speaks to Security Weekly co-host Mandy Logan about the risks and how to better safeguard mobile apps and customer PII.

“What is the most important asset that enterprise companies have? It's their customers,” Ashkenazi says. “How do they communicate today with their customers? Via mobile applications. Apps are a fundamental part of a company’s business. If they are compromised, not just the app, but the connection between the app and the backend, then there is a problem.”

As it becomes more difficult for hackers to bypass security solutions of the enterprise, they look for alternatives and discover the app path, he says. “If you are a bank, the bad guys can get the credentials of the users and drain the bank account. If you are controlling an insulin pump through your application, then hackers can mess with the doses. You should ask yourself, if this app information is tampered with, modified or stolen, is it a problem? If the answer is yes, then you probably need to protect your application.”

Watch the full video above for Ashkenazi’s perspective on how to better protect these apps. Notable points along the way:

00:00 - Verimatrix CEO Asaf Ashkenazi explains why companies trust its products

02:00 - Detecting consumer threats without intervention

06:42 - Protection against app-based attacks

08:54 - Detecting and shutting down malware in real-time

13:45 - Solution: Don't ignore app protection

14:46 - Conclusion

This segment is sponsored by Verimatrix. Visit https://securityweekly.com/verimatrixbh to learn more about them!