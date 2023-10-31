Zero trust
BrandView

Zero Trust security for OT assets and networks

High precision CNC laser welding metal sheet, high speed cutting

High precision CNC laser welding metal sheet, high speed cutting, laser welding, laser cutting technology, laser welding machine (Adobe Stock)

Digital transformation is changing the face of industrial operations and presents opportunities for organizations to revolutionize their businesses. Despite the benefits for OT, digital connectivity also brings great risk to operations.

Zero Trust is a cybersecurity strategy that eliminates implicit trust by continuously validating security posture. Rooted in the principle of “never trust, always verify,” Zero Trust protects OT environments in several ways.

Get ahead of innovative cyberthreats through continuous, automated discovery in industrial OT environments that span across plants and remote sites running on private enterprise (CBRS/LTE/5G) and multi-access edge computing (MEC) networks.

Secure 5G assets with granular segmentation policies for least-privilege- access to reduce attack surface, prevent unauthorized access and prevent lateral movements of threats across vulnerable OT assets.

Continuously assess security posture and accelerate incident response by correlating, isolating and quarantining compromised OT assets from the network.

Detect all 5G traffic, identify unwanted device communications and segmentation breaches, and stop advanced attacks against 5G connected OT assets and services with continuous security inspection.

Click here to read Palo Alto's  PDF on Zero Trust security for OT assets and networks.

Related

Related Events

  • eSummit
    Navigating the zero trust landscape: Lessons from the trenches

  • Cybercast
    Zero Trusts Given: Enterprise Browser Security and the Digital Workplace

    On-Demand Event

  • eSummit
    Zero trust: Time to grow up fast

    On-Demand Event

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.