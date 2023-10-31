Zero Trust security for OT assets and networks

Digital transformation is changing the face of industrial operations and presents opportunities for organizations to revolutionize their businesses. Despite the benefits for OT, digital connectivity also brings great risk to operations.

Zero Trust is a cybersecurity strategy that eliminates implicit trust by continuously validating security posture. Rooted in the principle of “never trust, always verify,” Zero Trust protects OT environments in several ways.

Get ahead of innovative cyberthreats through continuous, automated discovery in industrial OT environments that span across plants and remote sites running on private enterprise (CBRS/LTE/5G) and multi-access edge computing (MEC) networks.

Secure 5G assets with granular segmentation policies for least-privilege- access to reduce attack surface, prevent unauthorized access and prevent lateral movements of threats across vulnerable OT assets.

Continuously assess security posture and accelerate incident response by correlating, isolating and quarantining compromised OT assets from the network.

Detect all 5G traffic, identify unwanted device communications and segmentation breaches, and stop advanced attacks against 5G connected OT assets and services with continuous security inspection.

