Security Program Controls/Technologies

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Emerging Technology

Share

As adversaries evolve their tactics, so must the cybersecurity community evolve their technologies. What cutting-edge technologies have burst onto the scene this year to address the newest information security needs facing organizations?

This companies named here include both new vendors and old pros that aim to deliver products and services that will help shape the future by addressing fast-evolving threats. These products have all been brought to market during calendar year 2023 (January-December) and are companies that have an office in North America and offer ready support and service to customers.

Click here to see our full list of 2024 SC Award finalists.

The Top 5 | Best Emerging Technology

2024 Best Emerging Technology
Darwinium Continuous Customer Protection – Best Emerging Technology

Darwinium’s platform empowers security and fraud teams to protect end-user accounts without compromising online experience or privacy. Featuring innovative digital signatures for device fingerprinting and behavioral biometrics, it defends against AI-driven threats without hindering legitimate users. By focusing on discerning user intent rather than just identity, Darwinium counters modern fraud tactics like AI-powered deepfakes and scams. The platform moves security and fraud prevention to the edge, eliminating the need for API management and offering real-time visibility and control across digital interactions, enabling companies to protect customers as fraud methods evolve.

Legacy products that protect specific points in the customer journey are no longer sufficient. Darwinium leverages Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) to shift fraud detection to the edge, offering full visibility of user behavior and context-based detection of high-risk activities. It consolidates multiple security and fraud data silos into a single source of truth, enabling the creation of cyber fraud fusion centers that combine cybersecurity and fraud resources. Darwinium covers bot intelligence, account security, fraud prevention, and includes native device fingerprinting and behavioral biometrics. It also encrypts and anonymizes data on the edge, enhancing compliance with CCPA and GDPR.

2024 Best Emerging Technology
Mitiga – Best Emerging Technology

Cloud incidents account for 82% of data breaches, yet most enterprise SOC teams lack the tools to investigate threats across complex cloud and SaaS environments. While CNAPP technology alerts to cloud vulnerabilities, it doesn’t enable deep investigations to answer critical security questions. Mitiga is the only complete solution for cloud threat detection, investigation, and response, designed by investigators for investigators. Mitiga enhances SOC teams with essential cloud capabilities, offering broad visibility across cloud and SaaS, automation to speed investigations, and rich context to inform threat detection, hunting, and response, ensuring robust cloud security and resilience.

Mitiga’s Forensic Data Readiness lets customers proactively and affordably gather essential data for investigations in the Cloud Security Data Lake, enabling continuous detection and threat hunting. In the event of a cloud breach or ransomware attack, customers have immediate access to the necessary forensics across all cloud and SaaS environments. Mitiga’s Investigation Workbench helps SOC teams create unified timelines of events, pinpointing attacker activity and stolen data. With automation, teams can respond to cloud threats 70 times faster, easily meeting the SEC’s four-day disclosure window for material incidents.

2024 Best Emerging Technology
NodeZero – Best Emerging Technology

Organizations today face the critical challenge of identifying their most exploitable vulnerabilities. Traditional defensive security approaches have proven inadequate against modern attackers. To address this, Horizon3.ai released an updated version of NodeZero in 2023, enabling organizations to continuously assess their security initiatives and readiness for real cyberattacks. With the rise in successful cyberattacks against commercial and public entities, it’s vital to pinpoint and address network weaknesses. NodeZero is the most innovative and offensive assessment technology available, helping organizations identify and mitigate vulnerabilities to better defend against well-orchestrated attacks.

NodeZero lets organizations launch pentests in minutes, discovering and exploiting network weaknesses just as an attacker would. It identifies blind spots beyond CVEs, including compromised credentials, exposed data, misconfigurations, and weak policies. NodeZero orchestrates offensive security tools, chaining weaknesses together to reveal truly exploitable vulnerabilities. It empowers organizations of any size to reduce security risk by identifying, prioritizing, and fixing vulnerabilities across internal, external, and cloud infrastructures. NodeZero offers remediation guidance, verifies fixes, and allows unlimited, simultaneous pentests. It’s used by ITOps, Security Teams, MSSPs, and Consulting Pentesters.

2024 Best Emerging Technology
Onyxia Cyber’s Cybersecurity Management Platform – Best Emerging Technology

CISOs and security leaders struggle to optimize and communicate the impact of their cybersecurity programs, often relying on manual spreadsheets that offer only point-in-time data. This challenge gets heightened by new regulations, like the SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules, which demand timely incident reporting and annual disclosures on cybersecurity efforts. Onyxia Cyber empowers security leaders with an AI-driven Cybersecurity Management Platform that promises real-time security assessment, full visibility, predictive insights, and streamlined board reporting. Onyxia enables CISOs to continuously strengthen their security programs, reduce risk exposure, ensure compliance, and align security initiatives with business goals.

Onyxia automates a CISO’s cybersecurity management workflow with a data-driven platform that offers predictive insights and data intelligence. It gives a complete view of cybersecurity program performance, enhancing compliance, security stack efficiency, and business-level impact communication. By collecting and analyzing data from the entire security ecosystem, Onyxia delivers continuous program assessment, benchmarking, and increased visibility into asset coverage. With OnyxAI, CISOs receive powerful suggestions for program improvements, run “What/If?” scenarios, access threat intelligence, and conduct business-level reporting, enabling proactive optimization of security initiatives.

2024 Best Emerging Technology
Purple AI – Best Emerging Technology

Security teams and SOC analysts are overwhelmed by long alert queues, leading to burnout, limited proactive threat hunting, and difficulty in staying ahead of attacks. Organizations face talent shortages and budget constraints in an increasingly complex threat landscape. Purple AI promises to change the game, empowering security teams of all sizes, from large globals to SMBs. It enhances the effectiveness of analysts at all expertise levels and reduces onboarding time for new team members. Purple AI helps teams detect and mitigate risks more efficiently, addressing critical challenges in today’s cybersecurity environment.

Purple AI goes beyond basic tasks to help security teams detect earlier, respond faster, and stay ahead of attacks. It lets analysts conduct complex hunts by translating natural language into PowerQueries, reducing MTTD/R with a patent-pending hunting quickstarts library, and offering intelligent next queries for deeper investigations. AI-powered threat analyses and summaries in natural language streamline investigations, while GenAI supports OCSF for instant querying across native and third-party data in a single platform. Purple AI also auto-generates threat summaries, reports, and emails, with upcoming features including AI-powered anomaly detection, automated alert triage, and 24/7 auto-investigations.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.