2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Emerging Technology

Organizations today face the critical challenge of identifying their most exploitable vulnerabilities. Traditional defensive security approaches have proven inadequate against modern attackers. To address this, Horizon3.ai released an updated version of NodeZero in 2023, enabling organizations to continuously assess their security initiatives and readiness for real cyberattacks. With the rise in successful cyberattacks against commercial and public entities, it’s vital to pinpoint and address network weaknesses. NodeZero is the most innovative and offensive assessment technology available, helping organizations identify and mitigate vulnerabilities to better defend against well-orchestrated attacks.
NodeZero lets organizations launch pentests in minutes, discovering and exploiting network weaknesses just as an attacker would. It identifies blind spots beyond CVEs, including compromised credentials, exposed data, misconfigurations, and weak policies. NodeZero orchestrates offensive security tools, chaining weaknesses together to reveal truly exploitable vulnerabilities. It empowers organizations of any size to reduce security risk by identifying, prioritizing, and fixing vulnerabilities across internal, external, and cloud infrastructures. NodeZero offers remediation guidance, verifies fixes, and allows unlimited, simultaneous pentests. It’s used by ITOps, Security Teams, MSSPs, and Consulting Pentesters.