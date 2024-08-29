2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Endpoint Security Solution

Endpoints are a critical attack vector, requiring robust and flexible security measures to protect them globally. Security teams need a scalable, real-time EPP/EDR solution that combines performance with a unified datalake, single agent, and integrated management console. With AI reshaping the threat landscape, GenAI SecOps tools are essential for enhancing threat detection and response.

Our platform offers the most comprehensive EPP/EDR solution for enterprise security, covering endpoints, servers, mobile devices, IoT, identity, and network devices with exceptional OS coverage. Key features include unified visibility and alerting across attacks, an advanced correlation engine, and AI-powered autonomous response. Our Singularity Operations Center provides a centralized view of alerts and assets, while Storyline correlates telemetry and risk-based prioritization proactively.

SentinelOne supports approximately 12,000 global customers, with a 47% revenue growth in FY24, reflecting our expanding footprint and high customer retention. We offer extensive, free Customer Success resources including proactive service, onboarding support, and comprehensive training through S1University and our Community portal. Our pricing is competitive, transparent, and predictable, with flexible options and minimal surprise costs.

We continuously enhance our Singularity Endpoint platform, with planned upgrades including advanced AI capabilities, new sensors, and enhanced anomaly detection. Our robust roadmap ensures ongoing innovation and improvement in endpoint security.