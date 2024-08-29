Endpoint/Device Security

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Endpoint Security Solution

Endpoint devices with applications are increasingly exchanging data on corporate networks. Examples for this broad category include employee laptops, handsets, tablets and also IoT devices such as security systems, cameras, and virtual machines. Products named here focus on the collapsing network perimeter and those devices that have direct or indirect access to corporate resources. Each of these devices require strong endpoint security and point-to-point encryption. Security can be for data-at-rest in the device itself, secure access to data in the enterprise, and encryption for data-in-motion between the enterprise and the device. It also includes anything from hard disk encryption and tools that track lost mobile devices to USB/thumb drive security products.

The Top 5 | Best Endpoint Security Solution

Singularity Endpoint – Best Endpoint Security Solution

Endpoints are a critical attack vector, requiring robust and flexible security measures to protect them globally. Security teams need a scalable, real-time EPP/EDR solution that combines performance with a unified datalake, single agent, and integrated management console. With AI reshaping the threat landscape, GenAI SecOps tools are essential for enhancing threat detection and response.

Our platform offers the most comprehensive EPP/EDR solution for enterprise security, covering endpoints, servers, mobile devices, IoT, identity, and network devices with exceptional OS coverage. Key features include unified visibility and alerting across attacks, an advanced correlation engine, and AI-powered autonomous response. Our Singularity Operations Center provides a centralized view of alerts and assets, while Storyline correlates telemetry and risk-based prioritization proactively.

SentinelOne supports approximately 12,000 global customers, with a 47% revenue growth in FY24, reflecting our expanding footprint and high customer retention. We offer extensive, free Customer Success resources including proactive service, onboarding support, and comprehensive training through S1University and our Community portal. Our pricing is competitive, transparent, and predictable, with flexible options and minimal surprise costs.

We continuously enhance our Singularity Endpoint platform, with planned upgrades including advanced AI capabilities, new sensors, and enhanced anomaly detection. Our robust roadmap ensures ongoing innovation and improvement in endpoint security.

Stellar – Best Endpoint Security Solution

TXOne Stellar is a specialized endpoint security solution designed for operational technology (OT) environments, offering protection for legacy systems and modern assets alike. Unlike general-purpose endpoint solutions, Stellar is built with an OT-centric design, addressing the unique needs of OT environments by minimizing performance impact and integrating seamlessly with existing infrastructure.

Key features include support for outdated Windows systems, such as Windows 2000 and XP, through a universal installer that simplifies deployment across diverse asset types. Stellar’s Cyber-Physical Systems Detection and Response (CPSDR) focuses on operational context, providing precise alerts for system anomalies and advanced persistent threats (APTs) without overwhelming users with excessive logs. This makes it well-suited for high-tech sectors like automotive and semiconductor manufacturing, with notable users.

TXOne Stellar operates with a competitive pricing model based on installation seats, offering free software updates and maintenance. Its integration with SageOne, a Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platform, will enhance security insights by correlating data across endpoints and networks. The product shows high customer satisfaction and growth through upsells and renewals. Stellar benefits from a robust global support network, leveraging partnerships with Trend Micro for comprehensive service and support.

The ThreatLocker Zero Trust Endpoint Protection Platform – Best Endpoint Security Solution

As a leading innovator, ThreatLocker has been named a finalist in the Trust Awards, Best Endpoint Security Solution category, underscoring its significant impact on the industry over the past year. The ThreatLocker Zero Trust Endpoint Protection Platform offers a comprehensive security solution, providing real-time defenses that empower businesses to mitigate risks and protect their valuable information. ThreatLocker is a leading Zero Trust endpoint security provider, serving industries such as financial services, healthcare, education, government, and managed service providers (MSPs/MSSPs). The ThreatLocker Zero Trust Endpoint Protection Platform integrates several advanced cybersecurity features, including Application Allowlisting, Ringfencing, Network Control, Storage Control, Elevation Control, and Endpoint Detection and Response. This combination simplifies security management for IT professionals, helping organizations defend against advanced threats, malware, and unauthorized applications.

ThreatLocker’s unique approach to cybersecurity enforces a strict deny-by-default policy, where only trusted applications and processes are allowed to run. This method minimizes the attack surface, preventing unauthorized programs from compromising systems. The platform also provides comprehensive monitoring and cyber forensic capabilities through its Unified Audit feature, which logs millions of events daily. The company’s rapid growth — expanding fivefold over the past two years — reflects strong demand and customer satisfaction. Serving over 50,000 organizations, ThreatLocker continues to invest in innovative solutions and customer support, including a 24/7/365 Cyber Hero Support Team. Judges like it has recently launched new services, including a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, and has expanded its global presence with new data centers in Australia, Dublin, and Canada, protecting over one million endpoints worldwide.

Trellix Endpoint Security – Best Endpoint Security Solution

Trellix has been named a finalist in the Trust Awards’ Best Endpoint Security Solution category at the SC Awards, recognizing its advanced technology and leadership in cybersecurity. Trellix Endpoint Security offers comprehensive protection with AI-powered capabilities, addressing today’s complex and evolving threat landscape. The solution includes end-to-end protection, detection, investigation, forensics, and remediation, empowering organizations to secure their endpoints effectively and efficiently.

The Trellix Endpoint Security Suite, trusted by organizations across 170 countries, provides real-time defense against threats, leveraging machine-learning and AI to detect zero-day threats, simplify response to advanced persistent threats (APTs), and improve overall threat management. The suite’s global availability, including compliance with EU data residency requirements, ensures broad adoption across industries.

Trellix supports its customers through Trellix Thrive, offering comprehensive support, education, and professional services to optimize cybersecurity efforts. Additionally, Trellix’s ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO) centralizes security management, reducing risk and operational costs.

Recent innovations, like Trellix Wise’s Generative AI for enhanced threat detection, and industry recognition from Gartner and Frost & Sullivan, further cement Trellix’s position as a leader in endpoint security. This SC Awards finalist status underscores Trellix’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity. This version effectively summarizes the key points while staying within the reduced word count.

Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) – Best Endpoint Security Solution

Zimperium has been named a finalist in the Trust Awards for Best Endpoint Security Solution at the SC Awards, showcasing its leading-edge mobile security platform, Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD). As mobile devices increasingly face sophisticated cyber threats, Zimperium MTD provides robust protection for iOS, Android, and ChromeOS devices through an on-device detection engine utilizing advanced machine learning and behavioral analysis, even when offline. The solution covers threats across device, network, phishing, and applications, and includes features like Vulnerability and Risk Management, Deep Scan forensic analysis, and Secure PDF scanning.

Zimperium’s platform is designed for both corporate and employee-owned devices, with zero-touch deployment and comprehensive mobile coverage. The platform is scalable, protecting over five billion mobile sessions annually for clients including the U.S. Department of Defense and major corporations like JP Morgan Chase and TikTok.Zimperium also emphasizes customer support through its Customer Success organization, offering industry expertise and rapid issue resolution. The platform’s quarterly updates and partnerships with identity and security vendors aim to enhance forensic analysis and maintain high security standards. Zimperium’s MTD solution stands out in industry tests, achieving over 99% accuracy in malware detection, and is recognized as a top mobile threat defense provider, designed specifically for enterprise-grade security.

