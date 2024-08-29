2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best SASE Solution

The SASE solution adam:ONE by ADAMnetworks has been selected as a finalist in the SC Awards’ Best SASE Solution category. According to ADAMnetworks, adam:ONE is a proactive security ecosystem based on a Zero Trust Connectivity (ZTc) framework, which is designed to neutralize all internet-based attack vectors before they can execute. The platform secures network connectivity for both verified assets and any potential outgoing connections, using innovative technologies like DNS filtering, dynamic allow-listing, and the proprietary “Don’t Talk to Strangers” (DTTS) technology.

The company highlights that traditional reactive cybersecurity measures often fail by engaging too late in the attack chain. adam:ONE aims to address this by proactively preventing attacks, minimizing vulnerabilities through strict access controls, and eliminating attack vectors, such as command-and-control channels and phishing links. The platform also offers streamlined management of shadow IT and ensures data privacy without the need for decryption, which is common in other Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) systems.

ADAMnetworks reports strong customer engagement, with direct and managed subscriptions, and has launched a new Licensed Technology Partner MSSP training program to scale its operations. The platform is described as ideal for businesses of all sizes due to its simplicity and scalability, offering features like security hardening, content filtering, and seamless integration with tools like SIEM, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365. ADAMnetworks claims a high client renewal rate, particularly for three-year contracts, reflecting customer satisfaction with the proactive defense provided by adam:ONE.