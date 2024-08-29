Network Security

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best SASE Solution

Efforts by businesses to implement a zero-trust model require effective management of network visibility of user activity and access. Products named here contribute to that effort, offering secure access service edge (SASE) to combine wide area networking (WAN) and network security services into a single cloud offering. They feature secure, policy-based access to the appropriate application or data regardless of user or device location.

The Top 5 | Best SASE Solution

adam:ONE – Best SASE Solution

The SASE solution adam:ONE by ADAMnetworks has been selected as a finalist in the SC Awards’ Best SASE Solution category. According to ADAMnetworks, adam:ONE is a proactive security ecosystem based on a Zero Trust Connectivity (ZTc) framework, which is designed to neutralize all internet-based attack vectors before they can execute. The platform secures network connectivity for both verified assets and any potential outgoing connections, using innovative technologies like DNS filtering, dynamic allow-listing, and the proprietary “Don’t Talk to Strangers” (DTTS) technology.

The company highlights that traditional reactive cybersecurity measures often fail by engaging too late in the attack chain. adam:ONE aims to address this by proactively preventing attacks, minimizing vulnerabilities through strict access controls, and eliminating attack vectors, such as command-and-control channels and phishing links. The platform also offers streamlined management of shadow IT and ensures data privacy without the need for decryption, which is common in other Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) systems.

ADAMnetworks reports strong customer engagement, with direct and managed subscriptions, and has launched a new Licensed Technology Partner MSSP training program to scale its operations. The platform is described as ideal for businesses of all sizes due to its simplicity and scalability, offering features like security hardening, content filtering, and seamless integration with tools like SIEM, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365. ADAMnetworks claims a high client renewal rate, particularly for three-year contracts, reflecting customer satisfaction with the proactive defense provided by adam:ONE.

Cato SASE Cloud Platform – Best SASE Solution

Cato Networks’ SASE Cloud Platform has been recognized as a finalist in the SC Awards’ Best SASE Solution category. Serving enterprises of all sizes, Cato’s platform is designed to protect against a broad range of threats, including zero-day attacks, malware, ransomware, and phishing. The platform’s advanced threat protection aligns closely with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework, offering comprehensive security across all locations, users, and devices.

Cato Networks emphasizes that its platform enhances visibility and threat detection through its unique single-pass architecture, which inspects traffic flows in real-time to create a unified contextual view of potential threats. This architecture supports Cato’s XDR solution, which uses machine learning to analyze threat data and generate detailed incident reports, providing security teams with clear roadmaps for threat remediation.

Cato’s platform is known for its ease of deployment and scalability, with regular bi-weekly updates and threat intelligence feeds refreshed every two hours. The company reports a 246% ROI for customers within six months of deployment, citing significant reductions in deployment time, operational costs, and the need for legacy systems. Cato’s global service team and 24×7 technical support ensure continuous customer assistance.

Customers have praised Cato for its strong performance and user-friendly experience, as evidenced by a 4.7 rating on Gartner Peer Insights. The platform’s ability to simplify operations and deliver consistent security has also earned it recognition as a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Zero Trust Edge Q3 2023 report.

NetCloud SASE – Best SASE Solution

Cradlepoint’s NetCloud SASE has been named a finalist in the SC Awards’ Best SASE Solution category. According to Cradlepoint, NetCloud SASE offers a unified solution that combines cellular-centric SD-WAN and security, designed for agile enterprises. The platform is cloud-delivered and enables IT teams to quickly provision zero-trust networks, addressing the increasing security challenges brought on by the adoption of 5G Wireless WANs.

The solution reportedly enhances security by replacing clientless, browser-based access for unmanaged IoT devices with isolation-based security, which airgaps corporate applications to reduce malware risks. Cradlepoint emphasizes that NetCloud SASE is designed to secure dynamic environments such as shifting locations, roaming vehicles, and expanding IoT devices, all while simplifying deployments and improving performance through its single-pass architecture and unified policy engine.

Cradlepoint claims that over 37,000 enterprises currently manage their cellular networks with NetCloud, which integrates seamlessly with NetCloud SASE. The platform is said to evolve continually to support changes in cellular connectivity and network security, with a focus on future-proofing for 5G networks. Cradlepoint’s SASE solution has also been recognized as an Outperformer and Vendor to Watch in GigaOM’s SASE Radar Report, highlighting its simple architecture and optimizations for hybrid and 5G networks.

Cradlepoint offers various subscription-based licensing options, with security services priced on a per-user basis, and is committed to delivering monthly updates to enhance the platform’s capabilities.

Prisma SASE – Best SASE Solution

Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma SASE has been recognized as a finalist in the SC Awards’ Best SASE Solution category. According to Palo Alto Networks, Prisma SASE is the only solution in the industry that secures both managed and unmanaged devices through a natively integrated enterprise browser, offering protection within minutes. The platform blocks 8.6 billion attacks daily by detecting 1.5 million new, unique threats and analyzing 750 million new objects daily.

Prisma SASE is said to differentiate itself by providing comprehensive security analytics across endpoints, networks, clouds, apps, and data, with accuracy enhanced by insights from a vast customer base. The solution reportedly supports a wide range of use cases, including securing private apps, internet access, and remote branches, while offering Zero Trust security for users, apps, and IoT devices.

Palo Alto Networks highlights that Prisma SASE delivers a superior user experience with app acceleration that can enhance performance up to five times faster. Managed from a unified console, the platform simplifies operations and ensures robust security, even for unmanaged devices. Palo Alto Networks claims this approach has led to significant multi-million dollar wins across various industries, including retail, healthcare, and government. Prisma SASE’s ability to protect both managed and unmanaged devices, particularly through its integrated enterprise browser, is central to its appeal.

Versa SASE – Best SASE Solution

Versa Networks’ SASE platform, Versa SASE, has secured a finalist position in the SC Awards’ Best SASE Solution category. Unlike other vendors, Versa offers an end-to-end solution that combines security and networking into a single platform, addressing the unique challenges faced by enterprises and service providers. Versa SASE, powered by Versa Operating System (VOS™), delivers a comprehensive set of capabilities through the cloud or on-premises, enabling secure and agile enterprise networks and efficient managed service offerings.

Versa emphasizes its unique Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture, which integrates SD-WAN, security, analytics, multi-tenancy, and advanced routing. This architecture allows all traffic to be processed simultaneously, reducing latency, improving performance, and minimizing risk by avoiding the inefficiencies of competing services that rely on multiple software stacks or service chains.

According to Versa, thousands of enterprises and over 120 service providers trust Versa SASE for networking, security, and SD-WAN needs, helping them improve multi-cloud application performance while dramatically reducing costs. Customers reportedly experience rapid returns on their SASE investment, with significant improvements in deployment speeds, application availability, and performance.

Versa also offers robust global support with 24×7 service, ensuring high-quality assistance tailored to customer needs. The company’s commitment to continual improvement is reflected in its two-week sprint release cycle and quarterly major updates, supported by a deep engineering team and significant investment in research and development. Recent enhancements include advanced AI capabilities to bolster threat detection and data protection, further solidifying Versa’s position as a leader in the SASE market.

