2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best SASE Solution

Versa Networks’ SASE platform, Versa SASE, has secured a finalist position in the SC Awards’ Best SASE Solution category. Unlike other vendors, Versa offers an end-to-end solution that combines security and networking into a single platform, addressing the unique challenges faced by enterprises and service providers. Versa SASE, powered by Versa Operating System (VOS™), delivers a comprehensive set of capabilities through the cloud or on-premises, enabling secure and agile enterprise networks and efficient managed service offerings.
Versa emphasizes its unique Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture, which integrates SD-WAN, security, analytics, multi-tenancy, and advanced routing. This architecture allows all traffic to be processed simultaneously, reducing latency, improving performance, and minimizing risk by avoiding the inefficiencies of competing services that rely on multiple software stacks or service chains.
According to Versa, thousands of enterprises and over 120 service providers trust Versa SASE for networking, security, and SD-WAN needs, helping them improve multi-cloud application performance while dramatically reducing costs. Customers reportedly experience rapid returns on their SASE investment, with significant improvements in deployment speeds, application availability, and performance.
Versa also offers robust global support with 24×7 service, ensuring high-quality assistance tailored to customer needs. The company’s commitment to continual improvement is reflected in its two-week sprint release cycle and quarterly major updates, supported by a deep engineering team and significant investment in research and development. Recent enhancements include advanced AI capabilities to bolster threat detection and data protection, further solidifying Versa’s position as a leader in the SASE market.