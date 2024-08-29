2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Threat Intelligence Technology

Armis has been named a finalist for Best Threat Intelligence Technology in the SC Awards for its innovative platform, Armis Centrix™ for Actionable Threat Intelligence. This platform represents a significant shift from traditional reactive cybersecurity measures to a proactive stance that anticipates and neutralizes threats before they can cause damage. Powered by the AI-driven Armis Asset Intelligence Engine, Armis Centrix™ offers early warning capabilities, leveraging dark web intelligence, dynamic honeypots, and human expertise to provide contextual insights and enable preemptive responses to cyber threats.

Armis Centrix™ reduces the number of vulnerabilities organizations need to address by 98%, significantly enhancing their security posture. The platform secures critical infrastructure, economies, and society for Fortune 100, 200, and 500 companies, as well as national governments. Armis continues to experience strong business momentum, with 80% customer growth in the first half of 2023 and a 50% adoption rate of multiple solutions within its portfolio.

The platform’s cloud-based architecture ensures seamless integration with existing security stacks, offering quick deployment without additional hardware. Armis Centrix™ also features out-of-the-box recommendations and automation that reduce SOC investigation time by over 99%. With quarterly updates, Armis ensures that its customers always have access to the latest security features and intelligence. The platform’s proactive approach to threat intelligence and its customer-centric support model, including the Armis Digital Community, have earned it a high Net Promoter Score of 63, reflecting strong customer loyalty.