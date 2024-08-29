Threat Management

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Threat Intelligence Technology

Products named in this category help cybersecurity teams research and analyze cybercrime and other threat trends and any technical developments made by those engaging in cyber-criminal activity against both private and public entities. These technologies facilitate the understanding and contextual relevance of various types of data, often an overwhelming amount, collected from internal network devices, as well as from external sources, such as open source tools, social media platforms, and the dark web. Armed with these more digestible analyses on risks and cyberthreats, cybersecurity teams use these tools to enhance their tactical plans preparing for and reacting to an infrastructure intrusion prior to, during and after an attack, ultimately improving their overall security posture so the long-term security strategy is more predictive rather than simply reactive.

The Top 5 | Best Threat Intelligence Technology

Armis Centrix for Actionable Threat Intelligence – Best Threat Intelligence Technology

Armis has been named a finalist for Best Threat Intelligence Technology in the SC Awards for its innovative platform, Armis Centrix™ for Actionable Threat Intelligence. This platform represents a significant shift from traditional reactive cybersecurity measures to a proactive stance that anticipates and neutralizes threats before they can cause damage. Powered by the AI-driven Armis Asset Intelligence Engine, Armis Centrix™ offers early warning capabilities, leveraging dark web intelligence, dynamic honeypots, and human expertise to provide contextual insights and enable preemptive responses to cyber threats.

Armis Centrix™ reduces the number of vulnerabilities organizations need to address by 98%, significantly enhancing their security posture. The platform secures critical infrastructure, economies, and society for Fortune 100, 200, and 500 companies, as well as national governments. Armis continues to experience strong business momentum, with 80% customer growth in the first half of 2023 and a 50% adoption rate of multiple solutions within its portfolio.

The platform’s cloud-based architecture ensures seamless integration with existing security stacks, offering quick deployment without additional hardware. Armis Centrix™ also features out-of-the-box recommendations and automation that reduce SOC investigation time by over 99%. With quarterly updates, Armis ensures that its customers always have access to the latest security features and intelligence. The platform’s proactive approach to threat intelligence and its customer-centric support model, including the Armis Digital Community, have earned it a high Net Promoter Score of 63, reflecting strong customer loyalty.

ESET Threat Intelligence – Best Threat Intelligence Technology

ESET has been named a finalist for Best Threat Intelligence Technology in the SC Awards for its ESET Threat Intelligence platform. ESET Threat Intelligence provides advanced detection and response capabilities, particularly for organizations safeguarding critical infrastructure and high-value assets from cyber threats, including those posed by nation-states. The service offers Premium APT reports that deliver in-depth analysis of global threat actors, such as those backed by Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea. These reports, supported by ESET’s global network of threat hunters, are now enhanced with the ESET AI Advisor, a generative AI module that helps security teams analyze and act on emerging threats.

ESET’s intelligence feeds include botnet, domain, URL, malicious files, IP, and APT feeds, ensuring real-time updates on the latest threats. The service’s combination of AI-driven insights and expert human analysis allows organizations to anticipate and mitigate sophisticated cyber threats effectively. ESET’s commitment to quality is reflected in its 100% customer retention rate, with 25% of NATO member states in Europe relying on its services.

The company provides high-touch, localized customer support through 162 global partners and offers additional premium support resources for Threat Intelligence customers. ESET’s services are designed to reduce the maintenance and manpower needed to process threat intelligence feeds, allowing organizations to focus on proactive defense strategies. The continuous development of the ESET Threat Intelligence platform, including the expansion of threat intelligence feeds and integrations, underscores ESET’s dedication to delivering high-quality, actionable intelligence that enhances cybersecurity posture.

Flashpoint Ignite – Best Threat Intelligence Technology

Flashpoint has been named a finalist in the SC Awards for Best Threat Intelligence Technology for its Flashpoint Ignite platform. In today’s complex threat landscape, organizations face challenges like cyber threats, dark web activities, vulnerabilities, financial fraud, and more. Flashpoint addresses these issues by delivering the best data for mission-critical intelligence, empowering security teams in large organizations to make informed decisions that protect people and assets. Flashpoint primarily serves mature security teams across sectors such as financial services, technology, healthcare, and government.

The Flashpoint Ignite platform is designed to unify and streamline intelligence across various risk areas, offering a holistic view of threats. Key features include the ability to connect data points for more effective threat responses, organizing intelligence into a single workspace to save time and resources, and leveraging expert insights to enable decisive action. The platform also addresses the cybersecurity skills shortage by providing a user-friendly interface that highlights relevant information quickly.

Flashpoint’s customer base includes over 750 global clients, such as top US financial institutions and leading government agencies. The company’s insights are particularly valuable during geopolitical events, helping clients navigate complex and rapidly evolving risks. Flashpoint’s commitment to customer service, with a focus on personalized support and continuous improvement, ensures that it consistently meets the needs of its clients.

Looking ahead to 2024, Flashpoint plans to enhance its platform with AI-driven tools, increased personalization, and improved integrations, further solidifying its position as a leader in threat intelligence.

HYAS Insight – Best Threat Intelligence Technology

HYAS Infosec Inc. has been named a finalist in the “Best Threat Intelligence Technology” category for its HYAS Insight platform. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, organizations face increasing risks of fraud and attacks. HYAS Insight stands out by providing access to specialized data and a sophisticated graph database that enables users to quickly identify, track, and attribute malicious activities. This speed and accuracy are crucial for mitigating threats and minimizing damage in today’s complex cybersecurity environment.

HYAS Insight revolutionizes threat detection and investigation, offering unparalleled insights into the architecture of cybercriminal campaigns. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing tools through a JSON API, enhancing data enrichment while minimizing user workload. By connecting indicators and identity markers across multiple campaigns, HYAS enables proactive measures like monitoring, blocking, and even locating bad actors physically. This deep understanding of attacker infrastructure allows organizations to anticipate and counter evolving security challenges effectively.

With a customer base that includes government agencies, global financial services companies, and Fortune 50 enterprises, HYAS Insight is trusted by leading organizations worldwide. Its ability to deliver rapid and accurate threat detection has earned it strong customer loyalty and consistent service renewals, solidifying HYAS’s position as a trusted partner in the cybersecurity landscape. The platform’s SaaS model ensures scalability, cost-effectiveness, and continuous access to updates, making it a vital tool for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) alike.

Searchlight Cyber Dark Web Intelligence – Best Threat Intelligence Technology

Searchlight Cyber has been named a finalist in the “Best Threat Intelligence Technology” category for its dark web investigation and monitoring tools — Cerberus and Dark IQ. These tools provide governments, law enforcement agencies, and enterprises with actionable threat intelligence, enabling them to detect, mitigate, and respond to cybercriminal activity originating from the dark web. By giving cybersecurity professionals access to over 475 billion recaptured data points from hidden forums, marketplaces, and sites, Searchlight Cyber allows organizations to track key threat actors and their techniques before a cyberattack hits the network.

In the last 18 months, Searchlight has introduced several innovations that enhance organizations’ ability to understand and respond to cybersecurity threats based on intelligence gathered from the dark web. Notable features include the “Stealth Browser,” which allows secure and anonymous dark web access, and the “Ransomware Search and Insights” module, which monitors the dark web activity of more than 60 ransomware groups. Additionally, Searchlight’s AI-powered translation feature, launched in December 2024, enables the monitoring of dark web threats across the 10 most frequently used languages.

Searchlight Cyber’s commitment to innovation and customer service has earned it a strong customer base among financial services companies, large energy conglomerates, and law enforcement agencies across the U.S. and Europe. The company’s products are designed for ease of use, allowing security professionals to derive actionable intelligence without requiring additional support, thereby optimizing operations and reducing costs. With a clear and predictable licensing model, Searchlight Cyber ensures scalability and cost efficiency, making it a vital tool for modern cybersecurity teams.

