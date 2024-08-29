2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best Threat Intelligence Technology

Flashpoint has been named a finalist in the SC Awards for Best Threat Intelligence Technology for its Flashpoint Ignite platform. In today’s complex threat landscape, organizations face challenges like cyber threats, dark web activities, vulnerabilities, financial fraud, and more. Flashpoint addresses these issues by delivering the best data for mission-critical intelligence, empowering security teams in large organizations to make informed decisions that protect people and assets. Flashpoint primarily serves mature security teams across sectors such as financial services, technology, healthcare, and government.
The Flashpoint Ignite platform is designed to unify and streamline intelligence across various risk areas, offering a holistic view of threats. Key features include the ability to connect data points for more effective threat responses, organizing intelligence into a single workspace to save time and resources, and leveraging expert insights to enable decisive action. The platform also addresses the cybersecurity skills shortage by providing a user-friendly interface that highlights relevant information quickly.
Flashpoint’s customer base includes over 750 global clients, such as top US financial institutions and leading government agencies. The company’s insights are particularly valuable during geopolitical events, helping clients navigate complex and rapidly evolving risks. Flashpoint’s commitment to customer service, with a focus on personalized support and continuous improvement, ensures that it consistently meets the needs of its clients.
Looking ahead to 2024, Flashpoint plans to enhance its platform with AI-driven tools, increased personalization, and improved integrations, further solidifying its position as a leader in threat intelligence.