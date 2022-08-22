Securing users on a browser built for the consumer rather than the enterprise required unnecessarily complex approaches, stacking countless layers of costly and complex security controls. Enter the Island Enterprise Browser.

The Enterprise Browser is a user-friendly, Chromium-based browser where security controls, visibility and governance are built into the workflow so every user can work freely. The offering opens up numerous opportunities across use cases, including securing critical SaaS and internal web applications from data breaches, full governance over privileged user accounts, safe access for BYOD and contracted workers and reduces dependence on virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). The flexibility of the product means that as needs of the enterprise continue to evolve, so will the Enterprise Browser.

Island’s customer support services aid customers every step of the way. To make the transition from prospect to customer easy and streamlined, new customers are on-boarded and supported by sales engineer who initially worked with them throughout the sales process. This eliminates what’s often an awkward handover between sales and account management, ensuring customers receive support from someone who already possesses intimate knowledge of their environment and needs. After the initial deployment, Enterprise Browser users receive continuous, 24/7 customer service from the appointed sales engineer and direct engineering customer success, allowing them to reap the product’s full benefits.