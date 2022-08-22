Netskope serves more than 1,500 worldwide customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100 and major government agencies. Some of the world’s biggest brands, such as Levi’s, Yamaha, Nvidia, and Estée Lauder, use Netskope to protect their data and people.

The company expects demand to grow as more organizations continue to embrace cloud and edge as the way to manage their business and deliver digital experiences to customers and employees.

There has never been more data being created, shared and stored in more places in the history of the world. The pandemic triggered a large-scale transition to remote work, rapid cloud adoption, and an increase in digital engagements, which accelerated the need for digital transformation in an unprecedented way. This new distributed universe and transition to the cloud creates enormous value: data is the new currency—but it also carries significant risk. More data in more places equals more security challenges.

Netskope can both allow and prevent data access based on a deep understanding of who the users are, what they are trying to do, and why they are trying to do it. This data-centric approach has become one of the most effective ways to manage risk across a mix of third-party applications and a remote-heavy workforce that needs always-on access to cloud apps and data to stay productive. Netskope's Security Cloud offers a comprehensive, cloud-native platform of technologies that enable secure enterprise digital transformation and secure remote connectivity using integrated zero-trust network access (ZTNA), secure web gateway (SWG), cloud firewall, and cloud access security broker (CASB) capabilities. In the last year, Netskope announced several key enhancements to the Netskope Security Cloud, furthering its leadership in what analysts estimate is the $30 billion addressable market opportunity for secure access service edge (SASE).