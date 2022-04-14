Offensive Security creates Global Partner Program to expand cyber education￼

Offensive Security is offering cybersecurity training and certificates through its Global Partnership Program. ("Blurred Computer Code" by qubodup is marked with CC BY 2.0.)

Offensive Security (OffSec) on Thursday announced the launch of its Global Partner Program, designed for OffSec to deliver cybersecurity training and certifications to students and professionals through strategic partnerships with select education, learning and channel partners around the world.

"This program represents a commitment to provide current college or university students and those individuals looking to upskill or reskill with the knowledge and mindset needed to thrive in cybersecurity and help build the talented and qualified workforce so greatly needed by our commercial and government customers,” said Sean Donnelly, head of channel and partnerships at Offensive Security.

The cybersecurity sector has always underestimated the human capital required to staff U.S. businesses with an appropriate level of security resources, said Isabelle Dumont, vice president of market engagement at Cowbell Cyber.

“Cybersecurity awareness training for employees is equally underfunded,” Dumont said. “The OffSec initiative will contribute greatly in offsetting the deficit.”

John Bambenek, principal threat hunter at Netenrich, added that clearly the education pipeline has failed. Bambenek said the industry has not been getting enough capable entry-level talent without making them receive lots of supplementary education before the first job.

“That being said, we have enough offensive security staff,” Bambenek said. “What I want to see is a pipeline of building defenders. Red team is sexy, but we have enough people saying our IT is on fire. What I need is many more firefighters.”