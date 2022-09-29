An Apple iPhone 8 is displayed at an Apple Store on Sept. 22, 2017, in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Armorblox on Thursday announced the integration of its cloud-based email security platform with SentinelOne Singularity XDR to protect businesses against socially engineered targeted attacks.

The two companies say that tight integration between XDR and email security will let security operations (SecOps) teams deepen threat investigations and accelerate responses to business email compromise, financial fraud, and sensitive data loss.

“BEC attacks resulted in $43 billion of exposed losses between June 2016 and December 2021 as reported by the FBI,” said DJ Sampath, co-founder and CEO of Armorbox. “That’s 64 times worse than the losses due to ransomware attacks. Thanks to the deep integration between Armorblox and SentinelOne products, we are able to successfully detect, investigate, and respond to the most sophisticated email-based attacks for our joint customers.”

Dave Gruber, a principal analyst who covers endpoint security at the Enterprise Strategy Group, said because email is so often involved somewhere in the attack chain, it’s important for security analysts to have visibility into email as they investigate attacks. Gruber said XDR solutions that incorporate security email can provide analysts with a more comprehensive view of attacks, and help expose attack entry points, such as phishing or other socially engineered attacks.

“Many different types of security vendors are offering XDR solutions,” Gruber said. “Some offer native email signals, leveraging their own email security controls, while others like SentinelOne provide this capability by integrating with email security providers like Armorblox.”

Frank Dickson, who covers security and trust at IDC, added that XDR is a simple concept: aggregate telemetry, apply analytics, and respond.

“However, all telemetry is not created equal,” Dickson said. “Core components are endpoint security, identity, and email. Email is critical as it’s the enabling conduit of most phishing attacks. By integrating email security, companies can further their ability to realize the promised benefits of XDR.”