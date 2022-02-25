Amazon Web Services adds Code-X to its Independent Software Vendor program

Amazon Web Services and Code-X announced a partnership on Feb. 24. Pictured: Attendees walk through an expo hall during AWS re:Invent 2021, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Services, at The Venetian Las Vegas on Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Noah Berger/Getty Images for Amazon Web Services)

Code-X and Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday announced a partnership to bring Code-X software capabilities to AWS, including AWS’s national security solutions.

With Code-X’s acceptance into the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, the company’s propriety five-dimensional security solution will be added to AWS’s systems and communications ecosystem to deliver a simplified set of features that promise to increase security by reducing vulnerabilities and applying advanced protection from the moment of data creation throughout its entire lifecycle.

“The edge is a critical place to support our warfighters and national security customers, especially at the point of data creation,” said Drew Morgan, a storage sales specialist at AWS. “Being able to extend the cloud, and cloud capabilities, securely out to the edge and operate is a critical capability for our customers.”

AWS has emerged as a rock star at securing its physical infrastructure, network and virtualization layers, said Frank Dickson, program vice president for security and trust at IDC. However, Dickson said the Achilles heel in the AWS IaaS value proposition is the security responsibilities of its customers as those are beyond AWS’s control.

“The result is that AWS has been incredibility proactive in helping customers with their part of the shared infrastructure model: the operating system, applications, identity and, yes of course, the data,” Dickson explained. “The partnership with Code-X facilitates an AWS customer’s ability to easily protect data from the moment of creation, through the data lifecycle, and until its inevitable destruction. Thus, security at the data layer will enable resiliency to be built into IaaS deployments, rendering the data inert to hackers in the event of a breach.”