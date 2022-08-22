RecordTS fills the need in many industries from healthcare to legal to government for session recording. Security teams can deploy it within minutes and easily manage it because it requires very little regular intervention from admins.

RecordTS offers remote session recording for on-premise and cloud-based servers and workstations for Microsoft Azure WVD and RDS environments, VMware Horizon and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, plus cloud environments such as AWS. The offering is in high demand: many industries require session recording, including healthcare, banking, law enforcement, legal, and government, and it’s a necessary basic cyber forensic tool for digital forensics and incident response.

Security teams can easily deploy RecordTS within minutes and can scale it from a small office with only one server to enterprise networks and cloud environments with thousands of servers and workstations. Recorders are deployed to the machines to be recorded and monitored from a central dashboard. Session video from each recorder gets streamed to central storages, available for immediate playback via a web console. Integrates with instant linked clones and machine provisioning. TCO for RecordTS Enterprise Edition (2 servers, 100 users) over five years costs about $1595/year or $16/user, per year subscription.