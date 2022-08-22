A-LIGN developed technology to drive audits with their own compliance management software, A-SCEND.

A-LIGN offers a security and compliance solutions that’s trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.The company developed technology to drive audits with their own compliance management software, A-SCEND. Year over year company growth has been very strong with 39% YoY growth in 2021.

A-LIGN offers the combination of innovative software technology and experienced auditors, representing high-quality customer service and professionalism with flexibility, commitment to communication, and dedication to a positive customer experience. A-LIGN has maintained a 96% client satisfaction rating, elevating the firm as a leading compliance solutions provider for multiple verticals in the marketplace. The company understands that both cutting-edge technology and easy processes are necessary for clients to achieve compliance with the growing number of regulatory standards.

The A-SCEND platform offers a great deal of flexibility. Options range from a free SOC 2 Readiness tool to fully-managed readiness for reporting audit lifecycles. In between, there are options for “pay-as-you-go” help with live auditors offered in conjunction with the A-SCEND compliance management software. Scalability and price are highly customizable based on the customer’s requirements. Other frameworks supported by A-LIGN and the A-SCEND compliance management platform include: SOC 1, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS and HIPAA.