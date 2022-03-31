Council updates data security standards for payments industry

Stakeholders in the payments industry on Thursday released updates for data security standards to address emerging threats and technologies.
The PCI Security Standards Council published version 4.0 of the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which are technical and operational requirements designed to protect account data.
More than 200 organizations provided feedback to over 6,000 items of feedback, according to a PCI SCC news release.
Examples of changes to the PCI DSS v4.0 include:
Version 3.2.1 will remain active for two years to give organizations time to understand the changes, and will ultimately be retired on March 31, 2024. The new requirements become effective March 31, 2025. More details about the updates can be found in the PCI DSS v4.0 Summary of Changes document.
“PCI DSS v4.0 is more responsive to the dynamic nature of payments and the threat environment,” said Emma Sutcliffe, senior vice president and standards officer of PCI SSC, in the new release. “Version 4.0 continues to reinforce core security principles while providing more flexibility to better enable diverse technology implementations. These updates are supported by additional guidance to help organizations secure account data now and into the future.”