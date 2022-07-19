Dragos announced Tuesday it's expanding its partnership with Emerson, a leading manufacturer of industrial controls. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Industrial control security company Dragos on Tuesday announced the expansion of its partnership with Emerson, a leading manufacturer of industrial controls.

Under the terms of the agreement, Emerson has validated the Dragos Platform within Emerson’s DeltaV distributed control system, a move that aims to offer Emerson customers with enhanced cybersecurity.

This new agreement expands the Dragos-Emerson relationship to many industries, including oil and gas, chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper and metals and mining.

Emerson’s validation of the Dragos Platform will make it easier for asset owners and operators to protect their OT environments, said Dan Schaffer, senior business development manager at Dragos.

“With the collaboration between the two engineering teams, it means that Dragos can offer greater insights and analytics to Emerson DeltaV systems,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer explained that the Emerson DeltaV team will resell the Dragos Platform to their tens of thousands of customers to help enhance the overall cybersecurity posture of systems within numerous critical infrastructure verticals.

“Dragos is excited to collaborate with Emerson to reinforce the important message of OT cybersecurity to all DeltaV customers,” Schaffer said.