Highly-regarded as the expert who publicly confirmed the 2015 cyberattack on the Ukraine power grid, Robert Lee analyzed the first-ever malware designed specifically to disrupt an electric grid operation. Lee went on to found Dragos as one of the leading companies in industrial cybersecurity.

Today, Dragos protects hundreds of industrial organizations, including nine of the 10 largest electric utilities in the U.S. and six of the 10 largest oil and gas companies in the world.

Robert Lee has been recognized as a pioneer and community builder in industrial control systems (ICS) threat intelligence and incident response. Leveraging his experience in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a cyber warfare operations officer and established an ICS/SCADA threat intelligence and intrusion mission for the National Security Agency, Robert Lee founded Dragos in 2016.

Click here to access all coverage of the 2022 SC Awards.

For his research and focus areas, Lee was recognized as EnergySec’s 2015 Cyber Security Professional of the Year and inducted into the Forbes 30 under 30 for Enterprise Technology. He serves on the Department of Energy’s Electricity Advisory Committee, the World Economic Forum’s subcommittees on cyber resilience for the oil and gas and electricity communities, and regularly testifies to the U.S. Congress advising on policy issues relating to ICS cyber threats. Lee also developed the industrial community’s first dedicated monitoring and incident response class at the SANS Institute (ICS515) and the industry recognized cyber threat intelligence course (FOR578).

Lee’s experience and thought leadership has been instrumental in building the OT cybersecurity community, securing funding from the world’s largest industrial investors, including BlackRock and Koch Industries, sending a huge market signal about the size, scope, and relevance of the ICS market. Lee testified to Congress in 2021 on countering ransomware in critical infrastructure, and the role of the private sector and government in addressing cyber threats to energy infrastructure. He has authored two books and a comic strip on ICS/OT.