Cybersecurity Awareness Month: SC Media spotlights Securing Businesses and Products

Three quarters of users say passwords are a top tech frustration, just as weak credentials are the leading cause of data breaches. Meanwhile, a $26 billion IAM industry toils to harden credentials and soften password pains.

Too often we blame tech for frustrating us and take cybersecurity for granted. We get dragged down by the problems, instead of being lifted by the solutions. Not this month.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and SC Media is shining a spotlight on "Securing Businesses and Products." It is a nod to the larger 2023 Secure Our World theme promoted by the National Cybersecurity Alliance and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

SC Media: Coverage bonanza

Beginning Oct. 1, SC Media began rolling out cybersecurity awareness coverage that included insights from leading infosec voices, news analysis and daily news coverage. In the coming weeks we will double down on our theme of Securing Businesses and Products with features, news, tips and multimedia content.

Cybersecurity is what SC Media does and our job this October will be to go beyond the pedestrian and highlight the critical issues, news and events that underscore the importance of securing businesses and the lifeblood of any company: its’ employees.

Protecting people is central to an IT professional, especially when it comes to administering network security safeguards, identity access management tools, putting guardrails on artificial intelligence, enforcing data privacy governance and device safety.

In parallel, the role of resilient cyber products can’t be understated. Attack surface stats remind us how porous our perimeter defenses are and how important it is to keep endpoints secure. Patching, securing IoT device APIs, hardware component safety and physical security of handsets and laptops are essential to network security.

For these reasons, keeping business and products secure is not just something that the industry focusses on in October — rather 24/7. But for the remainder of the month, SC Media will be turning its attention to these topics to help the larger IT community spread the message to Secure Our Worlds.

By November we hope employees will have a better attitude toward passwords and IT teams a better edge at making credentials and the products that use them more secure.