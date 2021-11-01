‘Trojan Source’ potentially opens organizations to supply chain attacks

Joe Uchill October 21, 2021

By necessity, vendors are turning their attention not just to bolstering security in the short term and building reputations in the long term. With office technology, particularly with no secondary security in place at home, exposure can mean losing the trust of entire industries worried about regulations and consumer goodwill. Vendors are therefore left to address current threats, but also predict future ones – convincing customers that you've already considered what they don't know to worry about yet.