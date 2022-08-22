NeuShield offers an anti-ransomware technology that can recover damages data from malicious software attacks without a backup. The product really shines with small and medium enterprises that often don’t have the resources to stay ahead of attacks.

Neu Shield Data Sentinel does more than just detect and block ransomware attacks. The product uses Mirror Shielding to protect files, ensuring that security teams can instantly recover important data from any ransomware attack. It takes a different approach by making an attacker believe they have access to a computer’s original data files, but they are, in fact, only seeing a mirror image of them. Even if a device gets attacked by fully undetectable (FUD) or zero-day ransomware, the user can easily recover the original files. Security pros can recover data files with a single click and use Mirror Shielding technology to prevent changes to important files.

Click here to access all coverage of the 2022 SC Awards.

Security teams often experience a very low TCO for NeuShield because the company offers a lightweight agent that’s simple to install. Security pros can deploy and manage NeuShield without requiring any additional employee head count. Customers find that in the long run the product saves them time and money in recovering their data and systems quickly. For instance, a repair that might take four hours can be done in a few minutes with NeuShield. This frees up IT time to do other activities.