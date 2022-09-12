Today we unveiled the 2022 SC Media Women in IT Security honorees, recognizing individuals who continue to shape the infosec conversation and stand as role models to the many women – and men – who aspire to contribute to this amazing community.

Jill AItoro, CyberRisk Alliance

I say often that this is among my favorite programs, both in terms of mission as well as approach. Of course, promoting diversity of any kind, particularly for an industry where minority representation has historically been weak, is an effort worth undertaking. But this program, now in its 9th year, goes beyond trumpeting women’s existence to instead spotlight the presence of excellence. This is about more than recognizing the presence of women in the security community. This is about recognizing the work of women in the security community.

Click here for full coverage of the 2022 Women in IT Security.

This year’s honorees are powerful for their knowledge, their perspectives, and their influence, with voices that are finally being heard. And they themselves exhibit a diverse set of skills and experiences. We have a business information security officer; a vice president of trust; founders and CEOs. We have women from finance, from healthcare, from technology and retail. We have a story of an immigrant that found infosec upon moving to the United States. We have a story of a whistleblower who fought through incredible adversity to force change. We have multiple book authors – some enlightening the community and another educating our youth.

And we have indepth features looking at women's experiences, both professionally within the infosec community and as users of technology that face their own distinct risks.

Conversations with honorees in the last couple of years demonstrate an inspiring drive to succeed and a demand for respect of their expertise. These women don’t seek validation. They understand the value they offer to an organization and their ability to drive progress both within and across the infosec community.

I encourage you to dig through each honoree profile, and listen to their inspiring stories in our video series. Men and women alike have a great deal to learn from these leaders.