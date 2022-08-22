ActZero provides 24/7 monitoring, protection, and response.

The volume, complexity, frequency and impact of cyberattacks are continuously rising. New tactics have rendered many previous prevention technologies insufficient. ActZero wants to create the most effective managed detection and response (MDR) service on the market – increasing the likelihood of identifying and thwarting attacks, and dealing with threats promptly, if they occur.

ActZero aims to reduce the probability of operational disruptions to small and midsized enterprises facing the same threats as large enterprises, but without the same resources to overcome them. The company offer 24/7 monitoring, protection, and response that goes well beyond third-party MSSP or other MDR solutions. ActZero’s team of data scientists develop and continuously improve AI and ML capabilities based on threat research, to detect threats more quickly than traditional approaches to scale resources, identify vulnerabilities and eliminate more threats in less time. The company actively partners with its customers to drive security engineering, increase efficiencies and build a mature cybersecurity posture.

On average, a company with 500 endpoints will pay $5K/month, on a one-year term. This is approximately 1/6th the cost of building equivalent capabilities in-house. Complementary vCISO ($4000/year) and Incident Response services($300/hour) are also available, however these are not necessary to protect their environment with the core MDR service. ActZero’s smallest clients have about 100 endpoints, and its larger clients have thousands. There are no scalability issues, with an individual cluster supporting well more than 100,000 endpoints.