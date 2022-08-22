Today, enterprise defenders need a turnkey way to block modern threats that get through their security stack. ThreatBlockr uses more than 50 cyber intelligence feeds to inspect, block, and log every known threat from hitting the network.

Enterprises use ThreatBlockr to gain network protection without expensive upgrades to expensive products or needing to add new, complex systems that just add to the noise.

Networks relying primarily on archaic firewall technology without including other more modern security layers such as ThreatBlockr are potentially easy prey for cyber criminals. Firewalls are easily blinded by encrypted attacks. They’re easily traversed by port forwarding fragmented packet attacks. And often misconfigured. They can also get confused by simple extended web and messaging protocols. Side channel attacks, BYOD, and WFH all compound the problem. Organizations use ThreatBlockr to gain instant network protection without having to drastically re-engineer their existing security stacks, whether they are on-premise, in the cloud, or both.

Although there are vendors that claim to use similar technologies, ThreatBlockr’s partner-friendly platform and open data approach to the problem sets it apart. ThreatBlockr partners with leading data providers to enhance the value of the product. Security teams can deploy anywhere in 30 minutes or less, typically in front of or behind a firewall. ThreatBlockr amplifies an organization’s security posture and promises to make trusted external data truly enforceable. The company’s competitors operate without ThreatBlockr’s open platform or partnership approach Second, there’s a perception that firewalls do the same thing as ThreatBlockr. That’s not the case, and ThreatBlockr aims to expose and protect against gaps that firewalls leave behind.