Cyber insurance provider Acrisure acquired managed service providers Catalyst Technology Group and ITS Inc., according to MSSP Alert.

Acrisure, a provider of cyber insurance and managed detection and response (MDR), acquired the Catalyst Technology Group and ITS Inc. for an undisclosed amount, MSSP Alert reported.

The acquisitions of the two managed service providers (MSPs) further converges the MSSP, MSP and cyber insurance markets, MSSP Alert, a SC Media sister website, said.

Catalyst Technology Group is an Indianapolis-based IT support company for small- and medium-sized businesses, while ITS is a Maine-based firm providing IBM system design, integration and consulting services to industries.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Acrisure Cyber Services offers insurance, real estate, cybersecurity and asset management services, with revenues of more than $3.8 billion in the last eight years.

