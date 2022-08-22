Cyderes emerges from the merger of FishTech Group and Herjavec Group, forming a formidable cyber services company.

The deal orchestrated by Momentum Cyber between Fishtech Group and Herjavec Group created a strong cyber services company now known as Cyderes that offers a suite of managed detection and response (MDR), professional services, and identity offerings to address the increasingly complex information security needs of enterprise customers.

Fishtech's MDR offers a comprehensive Security-as-a-Service operation that supplies the people, process, and technology enterprises need to manage cybersecurity risks, detect threats, and respond to incidents in real-time. This integrates well with Herjavec Group's existing services and will let both companies enhance a combined product reaching a broader target customer base. In addition the Apax Funds, in partnership with the company's management team, will build on the companies' impressive growth by enhancing international expansion efforts, continuing to invest behind differentiated technology and augmenting the talented team with additional threat intelligence and identity resources.