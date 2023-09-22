Dara Gibson, senior cyber insurance manager at Optiv, describes how she began her career in cybersecurity and how she became a mentor to other women looking to enter the field. "That forced me to look at where I was going and where I came from."
Optiv’s Dara Gibson on mentoring in cybersecurity.
