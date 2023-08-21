AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange (OTX) is SC Media’s Best Threat Intelligence Technology for offering an open and free platform that lets security professionals easily share, research, and validate the latest threats, trends and techniques.

With more than 200,000 global security and IT professionals submitting data daily, OTX has become one of the world’s largest open threat intelligence communities. It offers context and details on threats, including threat actors, organizations and industries targeted, and related indicators of compromise.

When users contribute threat indicators to OTX, they can also classify, search, and filter data based on specific industries to identify the emerging threats that are most relevant to their own work. OTX adversary pages compile threat information from various sources about specific threat actors and groups.

“Our philosophy is that threat sharing should be fostered among individuals and organizations to proactively increase threat detection and reduce response time,” AT&T Cybersecurity told SC Media. “With that in mind, OTX membership and access to its threat data is available free of charge. All that’s required to join is registration via an email address.”

The platform automatically analyzes suspicious threats by running files/URLs through the Alien Labs malware and threat analysis engine, which includes multiple layers of automated checks, analytics, and machine learning (ML). OTX is a flexible and free model for sharing and consuming threat intelligence via the platform’s integrations with any security tooling, and its community is growing at a staggering rate.