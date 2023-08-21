Venture capital firm Ballistic Ventures, dedicated to investing in early stage cybersecurity startups, has been named SC Media’s Investor of the Year.

The firm closed its first fund exclusively allocated to cybersecurity startups in May 2022, capped at $300 million. The founding partners — Kevin Mandia, Barmak Meftah, Ted Schlein, Jake Seid and Roger Thornton — don’t lack for industry star power. They are industry veterans who have a combined experience of over 40 years in the cybersecurity VC industry and have founded, funded, and operated more than 90 successful cybersecurity firms.

“We are deeply committed to the success of our portfolio companies, and offer an array of support and services to help startups build and scale,” Ballistic told SC Media. “Most VC firms give generalist support, but Ballistic offers direct access to every partner in the firm. Our advisory board includes some of the most respected leaders in cybersecurity, who are available to guide portfolio companies in their growth.”

Since its launched over a year ago, the firm invested in a dozen cybersecurity startups, with nine announcing their investment publicly. Some of these startups include: Alethea, ArmorCode, Concentric AI, Nudge Security, Oligo Security, Pangea, Perygee, Talon Cyber Security, and Veza.