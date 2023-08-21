Bryan Palma, CEO of Trellix, is SC Media’s Security Executive of the Year.

Palma leads a team of nearly 5,000 employees delivering cybersecurity products to 40,000 global customers. Under his leadership, Trellix merged the McAfee and FireEye teams, prioritizing product development and threat research.

Palma was highly regarded as a champion for diversity and was praised for initiating the “Soulful Work” mission to close the talent gap in cybersecurity.

“Bryan wants to create a home for anyone seeking a meaningful future, engaging new and early career talent by inviting them to experience the cybersecurity industry and encouraging industry peers to join in,” Trellix told SC Media. “Trellix forged partnerships with the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement, GoTara, the National Cybersecurity Association, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In 2022, Trellix welcomed 1,000 employees from diverse backgrounds.”

With a background as a special agent in the U.S. Secret Service, Palma has a long history grappling with cyber issues and has become an influential figure in the cybersecurity community. He has implemented the Objective Key Results methodology across the organization, fostering a culture of innovation and goal-oriented thinking. Palma has also worked to strengthen end-user and customer awareness of IT security threats, introducing customers to the concept of “living security.”