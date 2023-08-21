CrowdStrike’s Falcon Complete managed detection and response (MDR) offering won SC Media’s Best Managed Data and Response Service for the way it delivers advanced protection across endpoints, identities, and cloud workloads. The services won high marks for combining the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with a team of top threat hunting analysts to deliver end-to-end incident response for customers.

Some of the leading advantages of Falcon Complete include fast time-to-value, 24x7 global protection, expert management, and a $1 million breach prevention warranty. The product features a results-focused MDR approach, embedded threat intelligence, proactive human threat hunting, and industry recognition.

“In comparison to legacy next-gen antivirus products, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform operates without constant signature updates, complex integrations or on-premises equipment and produces minimal CPU overhead that does not impact system performance or end-user productivity,” CrowdStrike told SC Media.

CrowdStrike Falcon Complete’s cloud-native architecture allows for scalable deployments and a strong ROI. A Forrester Total Economic Impact report found that the product effectively eliminates the workload of managing endpoint alerts, freeing up security teams to focus on strategic initiatives.