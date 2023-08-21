F5 won SC Media’s Best Web Application Solution category for offering a comprehensive web application and API protection solution (WAAP) that safeguards digital infrastructure against increasing cyberattacks, including denial-of-service and targeted attacks on API endpoints and app infrastructure.

The F5 product uses known signatures and machine learning to protect an organization’s digital infrastructure deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5’s WAAP offers flexibility to implement and manage security controls consistently across hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-premises environments. It also features several deployment and management options to suit an organization’s security requirements, operational needs, and budget.

"By mitigating threats and improving application performance, F5’s WAAP helps organizations allocate resources to their core operations, meet their budgetary expectations, and save costs,” F5 told SC Media. F5's Layer 7 defenses ensure application availability, avoiding costly outages and downtime. F5 also reduces the support resource burden by accurately detecting attacks and lowering false positives through behavioral DoS analysis.”

With automatic updates, F5 continuously pushes new updates to ensure real-time protection against evolving threats. F5 offers value for organizations by reducing costs associated with application vulnerabilities and resource utilization, avoiding costly outages and downtime, and reducing support resource burden. F5’s WAAP promises a strong ROI by reducing risk exposure, improving productivity, and reducing organizational costs.