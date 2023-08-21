ForgeRock was named the winner in SC Media’s Best Identity Management Solution category by offering a comprehensive identity and access management platform to manage, secure, and govern identities at scale.

With more than 1,300 customers and more than 4 billion identities managed in some 50 countries, the judges took note of the way ForgeRock’s Identity Platform features end-to-end, AI-driven capabilities and seamless implementation across all identities, environments, and devices.

“C-suite leaders have to look for IAM solutions that help their organization avoid expensive cyberattacks, hefty fines and bloated operations that eat into profits,” ForgeRock told SC Media. “Combined with today’s budget constraints, there’s more pressure than ever to deliver secure IAM solutions that meet the demands of new technologies and legacy systems. Our platform addresses these challenges.”

ForgeRock claims the platform can streamline up to 90% of access privileges and automate over 50% of user access requests, reducing both risk and administrative costs. The platform offers an AI-driven identity lifecycle, passwordless model, and autonomous access.

Additionally, ForgeRock promises significant cost savings and return on investment (ROI) for its customers. As the fourth largest identity and access provider in North America, ForgeRock has been recognized by industry analysts for its robust customer identity and access management (CIAM) products and passwordless authentication features.