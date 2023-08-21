KnowBe4 focuses on educating IT security professionals and corporate end-users on vigilance against cyber threats. With more than 56,000 organizations using KnowBe4’s security awareness training platform, users can make smarter security decisions when dealing with emails, links, and attachments.

KnowBe4’s training, comprehensive content library, and ongoing innovation have led to recognitions, such as inclusion in G2’s Best Global Software Companies list and multiple TrustRadius awards.

Now, KnowBe4 has been named the winner in SC Media’s Best IT Security-Related Training Program.

“Our company has dedicated customer success managers to help every single new customer get set up with the console and begin educating their end users immediately,” KnowBe4 told SC Media. “The company offers an extensive security awareness content library and support for more than 50 security certification training programs. Employees benefit from assistance with certifications, tuition reimbursement, and pay increases.”

Overall, KnowBe4’s training aims to reduce an organization’s Phish-prone Percentage, proving its success in improving security postures and mitigating risk. Through regular content updates and the introduction of its Security Culture Maturity Model, KnowBe4 continues to address various facets of risk management, ultimately enhancing end-user awareness and security-related knowledge.